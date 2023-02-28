News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Trial of Wigan man accused of historical child sex abuse is delayed by another year

The trial of a Wigan man who denies committing a catalogue of sex crimes - including rapes, against boys dating back more than a quarter of a century – has been put back for a whole year.

Brian Monteith
By Brian Monteith
57 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 12:17pm

Norman Williams first appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge in the summer of 2021 to face a total of 20 historical offences dating from 1995 to 2002.

Read More
More than 70 Wigan schools affected as teachers stage fresh strikes in dispute o...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 57-year-old of Leigh Road, Atherton, is on unconditional bail pending a 10-day trial which was to have begun in June last year and then again this week.

Bolton Crown Court
Bolton Crown Court
Bolton Crown Court
Most Popular

But because of court backlogs the hearing has now been scheduled to start on February 26 2024.