Trial of Wigan man accused of historical child sex abuse is delayed by another year
The trial of a Wigan man who denies committing a catalogue of sex crimes - including rapes, against boys dating back more than a quarter of a century – has been put back for a whole year.
Norman Williams first appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge in the summer of 2021 to face a total of 20 historical offences dating from 1995 to 2002.
The 57-year-old of Leigh Road, Atherton, is on unconditional bail pending a 10-day trial which was to have begun in June last year and then again this week.
But because of court backlogs the hearing has now been scheduled to start on February 26 2024.