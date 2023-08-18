Trial of Wigan man accused of stealing cash from cancer charity is delayed again
The trial of a Wigan man who denies stealing hundreds of pounds of charity cash has been delayed until next year.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Stephen Wilkinson, 57, of Crabtree Road, Worsley Hall, had been due to be tried at Bolton Crown Court last December after being charged with the theft of £742 from Macmillan Cancer Support on October 8 2021.
But the trial was delayed until August this year and has now been adjourned again until February 22 2024. He remains on bail until then.