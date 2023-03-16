Trial of Wigan woman accused of assault and machete possession is postponed
The trial of a woman who denies wielding a machete and attacking a man has been delayed until the summer.
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT- 1 min read
Christiana James, 44, of Winstanley Road, Billinge, has previously appeared in the dock before Wigan and Leigh justices to deny charges of having the bladed weapon in a public place and assaulting Ian Chew by beating on December 2 2021 on Imperial Drive, Leigh.
Her trial had been fixed for February but it has now be re-scheduled for August 1.