Trial of Wigan woman accused of assault and machete possession is postponed

Christiana James, 44, of Winstanley Road, Billinge, has previously appeared in the dock before Wigan and Leigh justices to deny charges of having the bladed weapon in a public place and assaulting Ian Chew by beating on December 2 2021 on Imperial Drive, Leigh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her trial had been fixed for February but it has now be re-scheduled for August 1.

Wigan's courts of justice