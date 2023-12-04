News you can trust since 1853
Trial of Wigan woman accused of assault and machete possession two years ago will now only be tried next September

The trial of a Wigan woman who denies wielding a machete and attacking a man has been delayed for another nine months.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Dec 2023, 07:58 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 07:58 GMT
Christiana James, 45, of Winstanley Road, Billinge, has previously appeared before Wigan justices to deny having the bladed weapon in a public place and assaulting Ian Chew by beating on December 2 2021 on Imperial Drive, Leigh.

Her trial had been fixed for February, was then rescheduled for August and will now, due to continuing court backlogs, only take place on September 10 next year.

James is on bail until then although a condition of her release is that she does not have contact with Mr Chew and two named relatives of his, nor to enter Imperial Drive.