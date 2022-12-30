Trial of Wigan woman who denies flouting Covid restrictions is delayed for months

Lauren Capstick-Saunt, 27, of Hamilton Road, Ashton, has pleaded not guilty to breaching regulations by attending an event with more than two people at Garswood and Simms Road Labour Club on November 5, 2020.

At the time, there were rules in place limiting the number of people who could meet to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Covid-19 restrictions were in place regarding public mixing at the time the alleged offence took place