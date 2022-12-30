News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Trial of Wigan woman who denies flouting Covid restrictions is delayed for months

The trial of a Wigan woman accused of breaking Covid-19 rules by going to a Bonfire Night event has been postponed until the late spring.

By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Lauren Capstick-Saunt, 27, of Hamilton Road, Ashton, has pleaded not guilty to breaching regulations by attending an event with more than two people at Garswood and Simms Road Labour Club on November 5, 2020.

Read More
Faulty matrix sign gives Wigan motorists completely the wrong drink-drive messag...
Hide Ad

At the time, there were rules in place limiting the number of people who could meet to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Covid-19 restrictions were in place regarding public mixing at the time the alleged offence took place
Most Popular

A trial date had been set for December but it has now been adjourned until May 16.