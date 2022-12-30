Trial of Wigan woman who denies flouting Covid restrictions is delayed for months
The trial of a Wigan woman accused of breaking Covid-19 rules by going to a Bonfire Night event has been postponed until the late spring.
By Charles Graham
Lauren Capstick-Saunt, 27, of Hamilton Road, Ashton, has pleaded not guilty to breaching regulations by attending an event with more than two people at Garswood and Simms Road Labour Club on November 5, 2020.
At the time, there were rules in place limiting the number of people who could meet to prevent the spread of coronavirus.