Trial scrapped after Wigan man admits to attempted mugging
A trial has been axed after a Wigan man finally admitted to attempted robbery.
The case of David Cobley, 34, of Wright Street in Platt Bridge, had been due to go before a Bolton Crown Court jury on June 12 this year after he denied trying to steal cash from a man on December 14.
But at the latest hearing he changed his plea to guilty and the trial was vacated.
Sentencing takes place on May 16.