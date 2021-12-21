Tributes to 'hit-and-run' death of Wigan mum

Katherine West

Pedestrian Katherine West was seriously injured when she was struck by a vehicle on Ladies' Lane, on Bonfire Night.

The 59-year-old battled for her life for weeks in hospital but police have now revealed that she has since died.

Police had been called to the street at just before 10pm on Friday November 5 to reports of a road traffic incident.

Inquiries later established that a Peugeot 3008 had hit the 59-year-old but it then failed to stop at the scene.

A 32-year-old man has since been arrested and has been released under investigation.

Ms West's family are being supported by specialist officers, and have released this tribute:

"For six weeks, Katherine fought every step of the way, but unfortunately due to the horrific injuries she suffered, her battle came to an end and she gained her angel wings.

"We will forever remember her for her kind, caring, funny, crazy witty ways.

"She had the most wicked sense of humour, even to the end. Not just a great Mum to our three amazing children, she was ‘Mum’ to many more, and a loving Nana to all her beautiful Grandchildren.

"We will never forget you and your memory will live on through us all. RIP our beautiful angel. Fly high."

"Kate and I, would like to thank everyone for their kind words, love and support during the past six weeks. Especially to the amazing friends of our three children, who without them would have made things so much harder for me. Thank you all".

The investigation into what happened is ongoing, and anyone with information or video footage, including dash-cam footage, is urged to get in touch with police as soon as possible.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4745 or via the LiveChat function quoting incident 3551 of 05/11/21.

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.