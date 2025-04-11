Tributes to Leigh pensioner killed in bus crash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
And they revealed today (April 11) that Brian Norris’s passing will have given the chance of life to others through organ donation.
At around 3pm on Monday March 31 police were called to reports of a crash at the junction of Kirkhall Lane and Atherleigh Way in Leigh.
Initial inquiries established that a double-decker bus was travelling down the road when it was in collision with a 69-year-old pedestrian, who has now been named as Mr Norris.
Emergency services responded and he was taken to Salford Royal Hospital where, sadly, he passed away as a result of his injuries, surrounded by his family on Thursday April 3.
Loved ones have now issued a statement through Greater Manchester Police: “Brian was a loving husband, father, brother, grandad and friend.
"He will be greatly missed and our hearts are broken.
“As a family we would like to thank the doctors and the very caring nurses for the wonderful care and dignity they gave Brian. Thank you would never be enough.
"While this is a heart-breaking loss for the family, Brian’s selfless act of organ donation has touched the lives of many."
Mr Norris’s family has ask for privacy as they grieve.