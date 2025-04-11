Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Family have paid tribute to a 69-year-old who has died after being seriously injured in a Leigh road collision.

And they revealed today (April 11) that Brian Norris’s passing will have given the chance of life to others through organ donation.

At around 3pm on Monday March 31 police were called to reports of a crash at the junction of Kirkhall Lane and Atherleigh Way in Leigh.

Initial inquiries established that a double-decker bus was travelling down the road when it was in collision with a 69-year-old pedestrian, who has now been named as Mr Norris.

Family have praised medics who cared for Brian Norris after he was seriously injured in a road collision

Emergency services responded and he was taken to Salford Royal Hospital where, sadly, he passed away as a result of his injuries, surrounded by his family on Thursday April 3.

Loved ones have now issued a statement through Greater Manchester Police: “Brian was a loving husband, father, brother, grandad and friend.

"He will be greatly missed and our hearts are broken.

“As a family we would like to thank the doctors and the very caring nurses for the wonderful care and dignity they gave Brian. Thank you would never be enough.

"While this is a heart-breaking loss for the family, Brian’s selfless act of organ donation has touched the lives of many."

Mr Norris’s family has ask for privacy as they grieve.