The trio were each found guilty of the charges on trial in January

On February 1 Adrian Voicu, of Siddow Common, Leigh, was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Both Sandokan Pachiu, of Chapel Street. Leigh and Constantin Dumitru, of no fixed abode, were sentenced to 11 and a half years.

Adrian Voicu

The court heard how in June 2021 the victim was alone outside a homeless shelter in Leigh when she was approached on the street by Voicu.

Voicu had been walking along the street with the group of men, who entered a nearby property on the opposite side of the road.

He remained outside and urged the victim to join him for a warm drink.

After persisting with the request, and under the pretence that she'd be offered a warm drink and some food, the victim agreed and entered the property.

Constantin Dumitru

Once entering the address, the door was locked behind her where she was forcibly told to go upstairs to the top floor flat.

When inside the flat, the victim was greeted by a number of other men.

The men proceeded to hold her against her will and each forced her to perform a lewd act on them The ordeal lasted for approximately 11 hours.

The woman was eventually able to leave and the incident was reported to police.

Sandokan Pachiu

The offenders were arrested and remanded in custody within 48 hours of the incident taking place.

Det Srgnt Eleanor Campbell, of GMP's Wigan district, said: "The victim was abused in one of the worst ways. These men preyed on her vulnerability to lure her into the address.

"This was a sickening and horrific ordeal that will no doubt leave a damaging and haunting impact on the victim.

"I'd like to thank her for her unwavering cooperation in this investigation and I hope this helps bring some form of closure after such a lengthy ordeal.

"And I hope this sentencing sends a clear message that sexual assault is absolutely not acceptable and anyone who engages in this criminal behaviour will be brought to justice to face the consequences for their actions."