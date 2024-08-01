Triple assault charge: Wigan woman accused of multiple attacks
A Wigan woman has been charged with attacking three people on the same day.
Amanda Browitt, 29, of Greenhey, Orrell, is alleged to have assaulted Jamie Worrall, Michael Pagett and a police officer by beating them on June 22.
She was remanded on unconditional bail until a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on August 29.