A Wigan home that was a source of neighbour nuisance and police complaints has seen its closure order extended.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2 Linney Square in Scholes was permanently closed to its former resident in March after a partial order was breached eight times.

It has now been extended until Tuesday September 16, however there is a hearing scheduled for Wigan Council to take back possession of the property in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A home in Linney Square being sealed up after a full closure order was brought against the address. It has now been extended until September

A post by GMP Wigan and Leigh said: “The councils community resilience team have today successfully applied for an extension to the full closure order on 2 Linney Square, Scholes.

"The extension will continue to the 16th September 2025, however a date has been already been fixed for a full possession hearing at court in July when magistrates will hear an application to take back possession of the property.

“Work is already underway in relation to other addresses around Long shoot in Scholes and Higher Ince.”