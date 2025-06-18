Trouble magnet Wigan home hit with extended closure order

By Sian Jones
Published 18th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST
A Wigan home that was a source of neighbour nuisance and police complaints has seen its closure order extended.

2 Linney Square in Scholes was permanently closed to its former resident in March after a partial order was breached eight times.

It has now been extended until Tuesday September 16, however there is a hearing scheduled for Wigan Council to take back possession of the property in July.

A home in Linney Square being sealed up after a full closure order was brought against the address. It has now been extended until September
A home in Linney Square being sealed up after a full closure order was brought against the address. It has now been extended until September

A post by GMP Wigan and Leigh said: “The councils community resilience team have today successfully applied for an extension to the full closure order on 2 Linney Square, Scholes.

"The extension will continue to the 16th September 2025, however a date has been already been fixed for a full possession hearing at court in July when magistrates will hear an application to take back possession of the property.

“Work is already underway in relation to other addresses around Long shoot in Scholes and Higher Ince.”

