Trouble spot Wigan home is hit with a court closure order

A Wigan flat that has been a focal point for neighbour nuisance has been hit with a closure order.
By Charles Graham
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Flat 6 at Mabs Cross House, Graysons Close, Swinley, can now not be visited by anyone except the occupant Philip Harrison and approved visitors.

Anyone breaching that order in the next three months faces prosecution.