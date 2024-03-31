Truancy fines: Wigan parents penalised for their son's school absenteeism
A Wigan couple are facing a bill of almost £800 for failing to ensure their son regularly attended class.
Angela and Dean Dawes were found guilty by the single justice procedure of allowing the truanting of the boy from Westhoughton High School between June 19 and July 21 last year.
Each was ordered to pay a costs, a victim services surcharge and a fine totalling £395.