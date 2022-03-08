Wigan mum's big court bill for letting her children play truant

A mum is facing a four-figure court bill for failing to ensure that her children were going to school regularly.

By Charles Graham
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 7:26 am

Stacy Turton was proved guilty in her absence in a trial by Wiganand Leigh magistrates of not preventing her two youngsters from missing classes at Up Holland High School between June and November last year.

Turton, of Beechtrees in the Digmoor area of Skelmersdale, was hit with two fines and ordered to pay a victim services surcharge, the total coming to £1,053.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

