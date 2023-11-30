News you can trust since 1853
Twelve men arrested in dawn raids as police probe fighting after Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers match

Sleeping residents at more than a dozen properties had a rude awakening as police carried out dawn raids.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Nov 2023, 08:26 GMT
Around 50 officers from Greater Manchester Police were involved in the early-morning strikes in Wigan and Bolton on Thursday.

It was part of an investigation into fighting after a match between Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic on Saturday, August 19.

They arrested 12 men, aged 16 to 58, on suspicion of violent conduct and they are all now being questioned in custody.