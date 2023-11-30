Twelve men arrested in dawn raids as police probe fighting after Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers match
Sleeping residents at more than a dozen properties had a rude awakening as police carried out dawn raids.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Around 50 officers from Greater Manchester Police were involved in the early-morning strikes in Wigan and Bolton on Thursday.
It was part of an investigation into fighting after a match between Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic on Saturday, August 19.
They arrested 12 men, aged 16 to 58, on suspicion of violent conduct and they are all now being questioned in custody.