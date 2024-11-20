Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Transport chiefs have shown their determination not to be thwarted by criminals by reintroducing a speed camera on a Wigan road where two of its predecessors have been sabotaged.

But this latest incarnation comes with extra protection, including an armour-plated base and a collar of spikes aimed at preventing would-be assailants from shinning up it.

There has been a safety camera on Spring Road, Orrell, for more than two decades, but in the last year, since a new device that can catch law-breaking drivers travelling in both directions instead of just the one was installed, it has been sawn down twice.

One attack was caught on CCTV and showed sparks flying as a figure using an angle grinder.

The latest speed camera on Spring Road, Orrell has several new security features

And it is not the only device to have been targeted either: cameras on Whelley, Warrington Road, Orrell Road and Wallgate, also having been felled.

In the case of the Whelley camera, it toppled into the road near the brow of a hill during an icy night last winter, only good fortune preventing a serious accident.

A 67-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in connection with the Warrington Road vandalism and remains under investigation.

The Whelley camera too was attacked twice and in July Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) said it would be in discussion with Wigan Council regarding possible reinstatement.

424 people's deaths in the UK were caused by vehicles driving at excessive speeds last year, government figures show

The cameras do not come cheap, costing taxpayers £25,000 each time one is cut down and replaced, and after several months some people were wondering whether they would not be replaced.

But now the first of what could be a new generation of cameras, with a number of vandal-proofing features, has been introduced.

Peter Boulton, TfGM’s Network Director for Highways, said: “We strongly condemn the irresponsible actions of those who vandalise safety cameras, which are used to stop people speeding, reduce collisions and make our roads safer for all users.

“It is beyond reckless for these people to vandalise these spot speed safety cameras, and unfortunately the cost of replacing or repairing these cameras places a burden on the taxpayer.

"I would strongly urge those responsible to consider the potential consequences of there being fewer safety cameras on our roads, and how they would feel if the next person killed by someone speeding is a friend, relative or loved one.”

Excessive speed is one of the biggest killers on Britain’s roads, being credited for 424 fatalities last year alone.

Spring Road itself has been the scene of four fatal accidents since the late 1980s.

One resident said: “I am glad they are giving the camera another go. You get some people driving down Spring Road at lunatic speeds if there isn’t anything to stop them.

"If anything, they should have another one near the Heinz factory because the road is narrower there but people still speed, especially if they’re heading up the road towards Gathurst Road because they see some more open road and they put their foot down.”

Another said: “Some folk are hailing these criminals as vigilante heroes and think speed cameras are just cash cows for the authorities. Well they might generate revenue, but they also stop people driving dangerously and that will save lives.

"I wonder what those who champion these criminals would think if they lost a loved one to a speeding driver.”