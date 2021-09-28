Two arrested and drugs and cash seized after car stopped in Wigan
Two men were arrested after a car was stopped in Ashton-in-Makerfield and a carrier bag of cash and suspected cocaine was found inside yesterday (Monday, September 27).
Officers from the Roads Policing Unit stopped a white Ford Kuga on Bolton Road at around 5pm where they conducted the search and located the cash and suspected drugs.
A 33-year-old man from Burscough and a 24-year-old man from Walton were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. The 33-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving. They have been taken into custody for questioning.
Chief Inspector Paul Holden, from St Helens Community Policing, said: "We will continue to carry out proactive activity to disrupt those criminals intent on peddling illegal drugs and exploiting vulnerable people in Merseyside.
"We know that drug dealing brings with it threats, violence and intimidation as callous criminals use any means they can to make money from the suffering of others.
"Merseyside Police will not tolerate it, and we will continue stop checking people, stopping cars and carrying out warrants and land searches to bring offenders to justice and remove drugs and ill-gotten cash from circulation.
"If you know of drug dealers operating where you live, please come forward with information and we will take action."
If you have information about suspected storage or supply of drugs, please contact police via our social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. You can also pass information anonymously via the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously