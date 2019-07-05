Two arrests after man suffers knife wound in 'nasty assault'

Police investigating after a man suffered a knife wound to his head have made two arrests.

Two Skelmersdale men, aged 18 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of wounding after the incident earlier this week.

They have been bailed pending further inquiries.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 12.30pm on Tuesday to a report that a man in his early 50s had a knife wound to his head on Windrows, Skelmersdale.

He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

The offenders were believed to be a group of around four or five men wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

Det Sgt Pete Reil, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are continuing to investigate this nasty assault and while we have made two arrests, we believe a larger group was involved and our enquiries are very much ongoing.

“I would like to thank the community for their help so far and I would encourage them to continue to come forward and talk to us so we can identify all those responsible for this shocking assault.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log 593 of July 2, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.