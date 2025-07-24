Two boys have been arrested on suspicion of drug-peddling on Wigan’s streets.

The 16-year-old suspects were detained by officers acting on a tip-off that illegal substances were being dealt in the Windermere Road area of Ince.

Police are urging other members of the public to come forward if they have similar suspicions of illicit activities in their neighbourhoods.

A social media post from Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP read: “On July 22, following on from information received by members of the public, response officers identified a group of individuals suspected to be involved in drug supply in the Windermere Road area.

Drug paraphernalia seized by Wigan Police

"The group made off on sighting officers, following which a 16-year-old male was initially detained a short distance away and arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

"Neighbourhood officers in plain clothes later identified a second member of the group, also 16 years old, whom was then also swiftly arrested by officers and found in possession of over 100 wraps of suspected class A.

"If you have any information relating to criminality and drug supply in your area, contact Greater Manchester Police via 101 or using our online chat facility.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555111.”