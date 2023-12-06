Two Wigan brothers have been jailed for a total of more than 13 years for supplying class A drugs in the town.

The pair were under investigation by officers from Greater Manchester Police’s County Lines Team who monitored their movements using CCTV and phone data.

A warrant executed at an address in Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground in February found Mohammed Abvabi asleep in a bedroom and Meisam Abvabi sleeping on the living room floor.

A search led to £3,226 in cash being found in the bathroom, living room and kitchen as well as drug paraphernalia.

The Abvabi brothers

Both of their vehicles were searched and seized with around 185g of cocaine, bags used to package the drugs and digital scales were uncovered.

Police also discovered an iPhone with several messages on the lock screen showing the arrangement of the supply of drugs.

The brothers received sentences for possession with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

At Bolton Crown Court both brothers were jailed for six years and eight months each.

Det Con Adam Kay, from the force’s County Lines Team, said: “The Abvabi brothers were operating their own drugs supply network by using mobile phones to advertise the sale of crack cocaine to people who suffer from addiction.

“Both men were particularly busy around all of Wigan but also worked alongside criminals in Liverpool, operating their drug lines morning, noon and night.

“Upon their arrests further evidence was seized that proved they were organised criminals and ensured both had no other choice but to plead guilty and await their fate.”

A county line is the advertisement of illegal drugs via a mobile phone, known as a ‘graft line’, the drugs are then moved by dealers from one area to another as well as to other places across the country.

The organised crime groups exploit vulnerable people who may be disabled or addicted to class A drugs.

They do this by moving into their home to use it as a drugs den, often banishing them into one room and left too scared to come out – it is a term referred to as cuckooing.

Children are also a target for criminal networks and are befriended by them, then exploited into dealing and storing drugs and money, as well as firearms.

If you believe drug activity or exploitation of vulnerable people is taking place in your neighbourhood please contact GMP on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.