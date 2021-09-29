Two charged with drug offences after vehicle stopped in Wigan
Police have charged two men with drug offences after their arrest in Wigan on Monday (September 27).
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 10:47 am
Updated
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 10:50 am
Police arrested Daniel Weaver, 34, of Cherry Lane, Liverpool and John Germaine, 33, of Holt Drive, Burscough after stopping a white Ford Kuga on Bolton Road. Ashton-in-Makerfied.
Officers searched the vehicle and recovered cash and suspected drugs.
Weaver and Germaine have now been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis and acquire/ use/ possesses criminal property.
Both men were remanded in custody to appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court.