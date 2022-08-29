News you can trust since 1853
Two drug-drivers caught by police during patrols on busy Wigan roads

Police hauled over a suspected uninsured driver in Wigan and discovered they were under the influence of both drugs and alcohol.

By Sian Jones
Monday, 29th August 2022, 9:21 am

Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s road traffic unit were patrolling Westwood Way and the Robin Park area when they pulled over the driver of a Mazda 3 on Scot Lane in the early hours of Monday.

The driver was arrested after testing positive for cocaine, while further tests showed they had 39mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit for driving is 35mcg.

The officers tweeted: “#RPTF patrols are still out around Westwood way and Robin Park Wigan. The driver of a mazda 3 was stopped on Scot lane. Found to be a PLH with no insurance and would test positive for cocaine as well as providing a roadside breath sample of 39 #Arrested #fatal4”

The driver of a Vauxhall Astra van was stopped for speeding on Westwood Way and provided a positive drugs test for cocaine, so they were also arrested.

Late night patrols pulled over the suspected drug-driver