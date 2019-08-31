Two in court following disturbance on street

Two men are due to appear in court following a disturbance on a street in the borough.



Tano Udila and John O'Malley, both from Glebe Street in Leigh, will face the bench at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Udila, 19, has been charged with affray while O'Malley, 48, faces charges of violent disorder, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

They were arrested on Thursday in connection with a disturbance which occurred on the street at around 10am on Tuesday.

Both were remanded in custody after being charged following questioning by the police.

Concerns have been raised in recent times about anti-social behaviour on Glebe Street and a meeting involving residents, police, Wigan Council and politicians has been held.