Two men appear in court accused of conspiracy to supply class A drugs
A Wigan man has been charged by detectives as part of an investigation into the supply of drugs.
By Gaynor Clarke
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Officers from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit charged Cain Turner, 31, of Sarah Street, Hindley Green, with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
Reece Barnes, 30, of Elim Grove, Windermere, was charged with the same offence.
The men both appeared at Barrow Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning and were remanded to appear at Carlisle Crown Court on Thursday, March 9.