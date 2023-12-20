Two men appear in court following shooting in Skelmersdale
Police were called to reports of a shooting at Birch Green Road in Skelmersdale at 6.11pm on November 9 2022.
A man in his 30s, was found with a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to hospital for treatment, in what was thought to be a targeted attack.
Lancashire Police arrested two men and after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service they were both charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Cole Kelly, 23, of Inglewhite, Skelmersdale and Warren Williams, 20, of Broad Lane, Kirby appeared at Preston Crown Court on Friday (December 15) where Williams pleaded guilty to Section 18 wounding and possession of a firearm and Kelly admitted assisting an offender.
They will be sentenced in March.