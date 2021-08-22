Two men arrested on suspicion of Leigh carjacking

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of carjacking

Police were called to Westminster Drive at around 12.50am, after reports had been made of the incident.

Two males, armed with knives, had approached a man standing outside his black VW Golf, and demanded he handed his car keys over.

The pair fled the scene in the vehicle, whilst also taking other items, including the mans phone and the wallet.

Following extensive enquiries, the car was found abandoned close to Coronation Avenue in Glazebury.

Officers received a report from Cheshire Police that they had detained two males on Warrington road, close to where the vehicle had been left.

The two men, both aged 17, were arrested on suspicion of robbery, and remain in custody for questioning.

The car, along with the phone and wallet, were recovered.

Detective Sergeant Paul Sumner from GMP's Leigh CID, said: "This was some excellent partnership work between GMP and Cheshire Police that led to the swift arrest of two males and the recovery of the stolen property.

"Thankfully only minor injuries were sustained during the incident but I hope this arrest sends a stark message that this behaviour is absolutely not acceptable and GMP, alongside partners, will do all we can and work at pace to ensure those responsible are apprehended.

"Although we have two males in custody our investigation will remain ongoing and I would urge anyone with information that could assist our enquiries to get in touch with police."

Anyone with information should contact the police on 0161 856 7251 or 101 quoting incident 170 of 22/08/21.