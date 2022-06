Mark Brickley, 36, of Tarleton Avenue, and 25-year-old Benjamin Southern, of Gloucester Street, both in Atherton, had previously stood before a Bolton judge to deny possessing cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis with intent to supply on April 4 2019.

But with a trial date looming they changed their pleas to guilty and have now been bailed until they are sentenced at the crown court on July 18.