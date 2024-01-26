News you can trust since 1853
Two men from Wigan arrested following suspected break-in in North Yorkshire

Two men from Wigan have been arrested following a suspected break-in in North Yorkshire
By Sian Jones
Published 26th Jan 2024, 12:37 GMT
Police received reports from a resident of two men acting suspiciously around an abandoned building in the Malton at around 4pm on Wednesday (January 24).

The pair both from the borough have been released on bail, with conditions not to re-enter North Yorkshire, while police inquiries continue.

North Yorkshire Police received reports of two men acting suspiciouslyNorth Yorkshire Police received reports of two men acting suspiciously
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The caller provided crucial information, including details of a van parked nearby, and officers headed to the scene immediately.

“Within ten minutes of the call, police officers had stopped the van as it drove away towards Malton.

"Both occupants were arrested on suspicion of burglary and attempted theft.

"The property was checked, and it was found that a door had been forced open, kitchen equipment removed, and lead flashing piled up outside.”