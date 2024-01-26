Two men from Wigan arrested following suspected break-in in North Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police received reports from a resident of two men acting suspiciously around an abandoned building in the Malton at around 4pm on Wednesday (January 24).

The pair both from the borough have been released on bail, with conditions not to re-enter North Yorkshire, while police inquiries continue.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police received reports of two men acting suspiciously

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The caller provided crucial information, including details of a van parked nearby, and officers headed to the scene immediately.

“Within ten minutes of the call, police officers had stopped the van as it drove away towards Malton.

"Both occupants were arrested on suspicion of burglary and attempted theft.