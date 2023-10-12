Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers are appealing for information following the disturbance on Frog Lane between 1pm and 2pm on Saturday September 23.

A fight is reported to have broken out following a collision between two cars.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the September attacks

It involved weapons and resulted in two men - aged 20 and 21 - being admitted to hospital with serious injuries consistent with the use of a bladed article, although police say these were, thankfully, not life-threatening or life-changing.

Three men aged 20, 21 and 22 were arrested in connection with the incident and have since been bailed pending further inquiries.

Wigan CID is investigating and officers are now appealing to anyone with relevant information or footage - including CCTV, mobile or dashcam - to make a report to police.

A spokesperson said: "This was clearly a serious incident which resulted in two men requiring hospital treatment for their injuries.

"The community will understandably be concerned by this incident but I would like to emphasise that this is being treated as a targeted attack with no risk to the wider public.

“Our officers are committed to removing weapons from our streets and holding those who use violence to account. An investigation is ongoing and we are now in a position to appeal for information from the community. If you witnessed or know anything about what happened on September 23, please let us know.

“I would ask people who were in the area to check dashcam or CCTV footage in case you captured something that may be important to our investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 0161 856 1814 quoting 1802 of 23/09/2023.