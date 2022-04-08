Two men violently attacked and cash stolen in robberies near Wigan supermarket

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses and are asking drivers to check for dash-cam footage after the violent incidents, which happened a week apart.

A 72-year-old man was targeted after withdrawing cash from a machine outside Tesco Extra, on Central Park Way, Wigan, at around 1.40pm on Tuesday, March 29.

Both victims had been at Tesco Extra in Wigan

Two teenage boys were seen loitering nearby at the top of steps leading down to the River Douglas, police say.

As he withdrew the cash, one of the teenagers attacked the pensioner, bundling him to the floor and taking his money.

The pair then ran away down the steps. They were described as white, with one having short, fair hair and wearing a grey top or coat, while the other had curly, fair hair and wore dark clothes.

A week later, at around 6.40pm on Tuesday, April 5, a 42-year-old man was targeted after leaving Tesco and walking down the steps onto the river path.

He passed two teenage boys on the steps – believed to be those responsible for the previous attack – and walked along the river, where he was attacked.

The man was punched and kicked on the floor, before his wallet was stolen and the teenagers fled.

Police are investigating both robberies and ask anyone with information about what happened, or dash-cam footage from the area, to call them on 101.