Two more men arrested on suspicion of Billy Livesley's murder in Abram

Officers investigating the murder of dad-to-be Billy Livesley have made two further arrests.

At around 9.35pm on Friday December 28, police were called to reports that a man had been assaulted on Bickershaw Lane.

Officers attended and 21-year-old Billy Livesley from Platt Bridge was taken to hospital where he sadly died the following evening.

Two men – aged 25 and 26 – have today been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody for questioning.

Three men – aged 22, 24 and 38 – who were previously arrested have been bailed pending further enquiries and two men have also been charged as part of this investigation.

A 57-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit attempted murder on Saturday December 29 was released under investigation.

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday January 8 has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Peter Connor, 31, of no fixed address is charged with murder. He appeared at Wigan Magistrates’ Court on Friday 4 January 2019.

James Anthony Connor, 37, of James Street, Atherton, has been charged with making threats to kill. He has been remanded to appear at Bolton Crown Court on Tuesday February 12.

Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information is urged to get in touch with GMP’s Major Incident Team on 0161 856 8797 or 101 quoting incident number 1983 of 28/12/2018, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.