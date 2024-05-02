Two teenagers arrested after allegedly attempting to drug deal in front of Wigan primary school
Two teenagers have been arrested after allegedly attempting to deal drugs outside a Wigan primary school.
Officers from the Scholes and Ince neighbourhood teams apprehended two men aged 17 and 19 from Merseyside for possession with intent to supply.
Around 200 deals of crack cocaine and heroin along with several hundreds of pounds were also recovered.
Anyone with information on drug dealing in your area should contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.