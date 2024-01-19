Two Latics supporters have been banned from football matches for five years following a brawl with Glasgow Rangers fans.

Sean Wood, 38, and David Hockey, 32, came to blows with Gers followers after a pre-season friendly game between the two teams on July 29 2018.

The Glasgow city centre fight involved notorious hooligan Sandy Chugg who received a year-long prison sentence in 2019 for his part in it.

Glasgow city centre

A hearing this week at Glasgow Sheriff Court was told that the bust-up was sparked after Chugg - once head of the feared Rangers Inter City Firm hooligan gang - was attacked outside a pub in Glasgow.

Fellow Rangers fans Robbie Donaldson, Martin Donnelly, David Fleming, Andrew Reid, Alistair McKenzie, Connor Proven and Edward Clark also became involved in the brawl.

They were jailed for a total of nearly seven years while a co-accused, Kyle Bain, was ordered to complete 225 hours’ unpaid work.

The court heard that the Wood and Hockey were based in the Weatherspoon's pub The Sir John Moore and that there was an “orchestrated movement of fans to meet another group of fans associated with Rangers.”

The rival supporters came together and there was a large large scale disturbance in the middle of the street, prosecutors told the hearing.

Wood, a construction site labourer, and pharmacy delivery man Hockey both pleaded guilty to a single charge of breaching the peace.