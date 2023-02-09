Two Wigan men admit to animal cruelty charges by letting their dogs have their ears cropped

Both had denied illegally cropping the ears of their American bullies - and these charges were dismissed for lack of evidence - but they eventually changed pleas to guilty on the charges that they didn't prevent these offences from being committed by someone else nor seek medical attention under the Animal Welfare Act afterwards.

First in the dock at Stockport Magistrates' Court was Jamie Evans, 29, of Keble Street, Ince, who was charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a dog called Riga on January 17 2021 by not seeking veterinary care for its cropped ears and not taking steps to prevent the prohibited procedure in the first place.

An American bully dog

Also appearing that day, and facing the same charges, was 23-year-old Joshua Kwiatkowski, of Rose Avenue, Beech Hill, who, the court heard, had failed to prevent the suffering of his American bully Ace on December 12 2020.

Both were remanded on unconditional bail until March 21 for the preparation of pre-sentence reports.

They will learn their fate from Wigan and Leigh magistrates on that date.

The American Bully is a modern breed of dog that was developed as a companion dog, and originally standardized and recognized as a breed in 2004 by the American Bully Kennel Club.

Its published breed standard describes the dog as giving the "impression of great strength for its size".