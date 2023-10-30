News you can trust since 1853
Two Wigan men due to be sentenced for kidnap following death of co-accused

A Wigan man who was to stand trial for kidnap, assault and false imprisonment has died.
By Charles Graham
Published 30th Oct 2023, 17:22 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 17:22 GMT
Mark Dunn, 43, of Comet Road, Marsh Green, had been due to appear before a Manchester Crown Court judge and jury this week after denying charges of using force or fraud to take Dominique Peet, detaining her, strangling her and assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm.

But a barrister told the hearing that the defendant was recently deceased and so the case against him was discontinued.

Dean Braham and Darren Williams will be sentenced for kidnap, false imprisonment and other crimes at Manchester Crown Court in December
Dean Braham and Darren Williams will be sentenced for kidnap, false imprisonment and other crimes at Manchester Crown Court in December
This means that two other local men involved in the same crimes, can now be sentenced.

Darren Williams, 46, of Robson Place, Abram, and 38-year-old Dean Braham, of Brewery Lane, Leigh, had previously appeared in court to plead guilty to kidnap, false imprisonment, burglary and possession of an assault rifle but their sentencing had been delayed until after the conclusion of Mark Dunn’s trial.

With that defendant now deceased, the judge ruled that the pair will be sentenced on December 21.