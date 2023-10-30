Two Wigan men due to be sentenced for kidnap following death of co-accused
Mark Dunn, 43, of Comet Road, Marsh Green, had been due to appear before a Manchester Crown Court judge and jury this week after denying charges of using force or fraud to take Dominique Peet, detaining her, strangling her and assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm.
But a barrister told the hearing that the defendant was recently deceased and so the case against him was discontinued.
This means that two other local men involved in the same crimes, can now be sentenced.
Darren Williams, 46, of Robson Place, Abram, and 38-year-old Dean Braham, of Brewery Lane, Leigh, had previously appeared in court to plead guilty to kidnap, false imprisonment, burglary and possession of an assault rifle but their sentencing had been delayed until after the conclusion of Mark Dunn’s trial.
With that defendant now deceased, the judge ruled that the pair will be sentenced on December 21.