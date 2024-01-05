News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Two Wigan men to appear before judge accused of supplying cannabis

Two people have appeared in court accused of being concerned in the supply of cannabis between November 2020 and 2021.
By Charles Graham
Published 5th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Ashley Hughes, 31, of Broadway Hindley, and Matthew Smith, 30, of Botany Close, Aspull, are also charged with possessing the category B drug with intent to supply it.

The case was sent to be heard at Bolton Crown Court where they will first appear on January 17.