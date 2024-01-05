Two Wigan men to appear before judge accused of supplying cannabis
Two people have appeared in court accused of being concerned in the supply of cannabis between November 2020 and 2021.
Ashley Hughes, 31, of Broadway Hindley, and Matthew Smith, 30, of Botany Close, Aspull, are also charged with possessing the category B drug with intent to supply it.
The case was sent to be heard at Bolton Crown Court where they will first appear on January 17.