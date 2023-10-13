Two Wigan men who fiddled more than £10k in benefits between them face justice
Borough justices heard that 27-year-old Kieron Travers, of Melling Way, Winstanley, received four payments of between £839 and £1,525 from January 2019 to April 2020 to which he wasn't entitled and did nothing to ensure the cash was handed back.
He pleaded guilty to the four Theft Act charges, admitting that he had dishonestly failed to take reasonable measures to have the payments cancelled.
The money was recovered, he was given a year-long conditional discharge and he also has to pay £107 to victim services and the court.
Meanwhile George Williams, 24, of Clap Gate Lane, Goose Green, appeared before borough justices to admit to four charges of retaining credits that had been wrongfully paid to him and dishonestly failing to cancel them.
The crimes were committed in Preston between August 2019 and August 2021, the court heard.