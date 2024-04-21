Two Wigan police officers injured when patrol cars were rammed during chase ending in truck crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a six-mile police chase through Wigan borough, during which two patrol cars were rammed and ended with a truck flipping onto its side.
By Charles Graham
Published 20th Apr 2024, 15:10 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2024, 07:26 BST
Two officers sustained injuries and several members of the public’s vehicles were damaged – some badly – during the morning pursuit from Ince to Leigh.

Residents of Holden Road in Leigh heard a loud bang at around 8am on Saturday April 20 and came out to find the stricken truck with its load spilled onto the road and officers from several police cars rushing towards it.

The overturned flat-bed truck with its load spilling onto the road and several police cars around itThe overturned flat-bed truck with its load spilling onto the road and several police cars around it
It was reported that the same truck was involved in collisions with several vehicles in the Green Lane area, some of which were very badly damaged.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: “At 7.40am this morning we were called by a member of the public to reports of a man driving a van dangerously in Ince. To maintain the safety of the public, and bring this vehicle to a stop, a pursuit was authorised for our specially trainer drivers.

“The vehicle collided with, and damaged numerous vehicles, belonging to members of the public. The vehicle then stopped and rammed police on Kendal Road, Ince, before making off.

“The van overturned in the process on Holden Road, but thankfully no members of the public were injured.

“However, two of our officers reported injuries. They received further medical treatment at the scene.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving without a licence, and driving whilst under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

“Inquiries are ongoing to identify a second man we believe was present in the vehicle.

“We are appealing to any members of the public who may have witnessed this incident or have any information that could assist our inquiries.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have any footage, including dashcam, mobile phone or doorbell footage, from the area in the moments leading up to the collision.

“Please contact us on 101 quoting log 690 of 20/04/24. Information can also be shared anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

In all six police cars and two fire appliances were at the crash scene.