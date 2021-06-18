Two-year ban for cocaine and cannabis Wigan driver

Daniel Clossick, 35, of Derby House, Scholes, stood before Wigan justices to admit having taken the banned substances and also to not being insured when driving a Vauxhall Astra on Caunce Road, Scholes, on November 24. He must complete 15 days of rehab activities and pay £300 comprising a fine, court costs and victim surcharge.

