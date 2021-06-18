Two-year ban for cocaine and cannabis Wigan driver
A motorist who drove a car under the influence of cocaine and cannabis has been banned from the road for two years.
Friday, 18th June 2021, 12:00 pm
Daniel Clossick, 35, of Derby House, Scholes, stood before Wigan justices to admit having taken the banned substances and also to not being insured when driving a Vauxhall Astra on Caunce Road, Scholes, on November 24. He must complete 15 days of rehab activities and pay £300 comprising a fine, court costs and victim surcharge.
