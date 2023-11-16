News you can trust since 1853
Two-year-old road ban for Wigan motorist who failed to give police a breath or blood specimen

A Wigan motorist who either refused or was unable to provide a breath or blood sample to police who suspected he was driving under the influence of drink has been banned from the road.
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Wayne Clarkson, 35, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis when he appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, having been arrested for drink-driving on October 25.

Clarkson was disqualified from driving for 24 months and ordered to pay £2,417 in fines and costs.