Two-year-old road ban for Wigan motorist who failed to give police a breath or blood specimen
A Wigan motorist who either refused or was unable to provide a breath or blood sample to police who suspected he was driving under the influence of drink has been banned from the road.
Wayne Clarkson, 35, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis when he appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, having been arrested for drink-driving on October 25.
Clarkson was disqualified from driving for 24 months and ordered to pay £2,417 in fines and costs.