Two years after Wigan dad's hit-and-run death, still no decision on police charges
Gareth Roper, 35, was hit by a car as he walked barefoot along Lily Lane at Bamfurlong during the small hours of January 1 2022.
Earlier he had been detained by officers attending his house in Bryn following a report of a domestic incident. He did not have time to put any shoes on before he was put in the back of a police van and taken to Platt Bridge where he was de-arrested and left at the road side.
Less than half an hour later was struck by a Volvo V60 driven by Jamie Evans, 30, as he walked along the centre of the single carriageway in Lily Lane. He was later pronounced dead at the scene with head injuries.
Unlicensed Evans, who had been drinking strong lager and spirits, was speeding at 55mph in a 30mph zone and drove off before he later handed himself in to police later that day.
He was given a nine-year prison sentence and banned from driving for 14 years.
But questions for the victim’s family remain unanswered on this second anniversary.
The officers who arrested Mr Roper are under investigation for gross negligence manslaughter, according to the judge who presided over the death y dangerous driving case.
This is after the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) completed an investigation into the circumstances leading up to Mr Roper’s death and said there could be a case to answer.
The matter was referred the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service to decide whether charges should be brought in February 2023.
But 11 months on and no decision has yet been made.
A CPS spokeswoman said that it had received the IOPC file but that cases are not discussed pre-charge, and so no comment would be forthcoming at this time. However this in itself was a confirmation that the case was still under review.
The IOPC has said that it is important to know that a referral to the CPS does not necessarily mean that criminal charges will follow.