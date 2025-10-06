Two young men from Wigan have been quizzed by police after they were arrested on suspicion of dangerously riding e-bikes and arson.

Officers from Merseyside Police detained three men after reports that electric vehicles were being ridden across fields, footpaths and roads at high speed in Newton-le-Willows on Sunday October 5.

Just before 9pm, officers were informed that the National Police Air Service (NPAS) were assisting Cheshire Police who were dealing with reports of the bikes after the riders had been seen to have started a fire on a fence.

The bikes were spotted riding over both lanes of the East Lancs Road before attempting to hide in an alleyway near Park Road in Golborne.

Three mud-caked e-bikes that were seized by police in Newton-le-Willows. Two men from Wigan were among those arrested for dangerously driving them

Roads Policing Unit officers were joined on the ground by the Matrix Vehicle Enforcement Team (MVET) and Targeted officers as well as the Dog Section, while NPAS continued to assist from the air.

A dog patrol was deployed with Police Dogs Kilo, Poppy and Quga all joining the search and three men, all aged 20, were located and detained. Three electric bikes were also seized.

One man from Golborne was arrested on suspicion of arson, dangerous driving, drug-driving, failing to stop, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without third party insurance and possession of a Class B controlled drug (cannabis).

Another from Golborne was detained on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle.

And a Warrington man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, being a driver of a motor vehicle alleged to have driven dangerously/carelessly providing a false name/address, and possession of a Class B controlled drug (cannabis). He has been released under investigation.

Operation Gears, Merseyside Police’s response to the illegal use of two-wheeled vehicles including e-bikes, was launched in July.

The operation has seen proactive patrols, intelligence-led interventions, and community engagement across Merseyside to disrupt the unlawful use of two-wheeled vehicles, that can pose a danger to communities and are frequently used to facilitate crime.

Since it started, Op Gears has seen hundreds of illegal two-wheeled vehicles seized. These vehicles are increasingly linked to serious criminal activity, including violence, robberies, and serious organised crime (SOC) offences.

Supt Phil Mullally said: “The co-ordinated efforts of a number of teams at Merseyside Police, together with NPAS, secured three arrests and the seizure of three electric bikes.

“Operation Gears has enjoyed huge successes and has made our roads, pavements and communities safer as a result.

“Much of our activity is based on where the public tell us there are issues in their own communities.

“Our teams act on all information on the criminal use of such bikes, and – as demonstrates in this incident - we have a wealth of resources and tactics to track and locate them. “Owners and users should make themselves aware of the laws around use of these bikes, as well as the ways you can keep your bike safe.”