Under the influence: road ban and fine for Wigan motorist who tested positive for cocaine
A Wigan 61-year-old has been banned from the road for 12 months after being caught driving while under the influence of cocaine.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stephen Roscoe, of Thorburn Road, Pemberton, appeared before Manchester justices to admit to having taken the class A substance before police stopped his Renault Modus on Warrington Road last August 25.
As well as being disqualified from driving, he must also pay a fine and court costs totalling £205.