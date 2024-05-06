Underage driving: schoolgirl aged just 13 accused of motoring offences
A Wigan schoolgirl of just 13 has been accused of motoring offences and assaulting two police officers.
The youngster, who cannot be named, stood before borough magistrates charged with riding a Keeway motorcycle without insurance or a licence on Leigh Road, Leigh, on November 2 last year and then failing to stop for police.
She has yet to enter pleas and is next due before the bench on May 7.
However she has admitted to the common assault of one officer and the assault by beating of another on December 8.
For those offences she was given a four-month referral order to the youth offender panel and ordered to pay £50 in compensation to each officer.