Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The youngster, who cannot be named, stood before borough magistrates charged with riding a Keeway motorcycle without insurance or a licence on Leigh Road, Leigh, on November 2 last year and then failing to stop for police.

She has yet to enter pleas and is next due before the bench on May 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Keeway motorbike similar to the one the 13-year-old Wigan girl is accused of riding

However she has admitted to the common assault of one officer and the assault by beating of another on December 8.