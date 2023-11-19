Undercover cops arrest three people during crime crackdown in Wigan borough
Undercover police arrest three people during a crackdown on crime in the Wigan borough.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Plain clothes officers have been conducting a two-day operation in Atherton and Tyldesley.
A vehicle being used for crime was seized and six stop and searches took place.
Three people were also arrested for various crimes.