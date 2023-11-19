News you can trust since 1853
Undercover cops arrest three people during crime crackdown in Wigan borough

By Sian Jones
Published 19th Nov 2023, 11:09 GMT
Plain clothes officers have been conducting a two-day operation in Atherton and Tyldesley.

A vehicle being used for crime was seized and six stop and searches took place.

Three people were also arrested for various crimes.