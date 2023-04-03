Speed awareness technology providers, Road Angel, is urging motorists to take responsibility for driving within the limit regardless of enforcement measures being used by police.

The so-called “stealth vans” are currently being rolled out in Northamptonshire, and if successful the rest of the country could also see undercover speed cameras.

Road safety experts hope undercover speed cameras will encourage drivers to think twice about speeding

These vehicles are re-wrapped existing speed vans which are covered in a matte grey coating, rather than the typical bright orange and yellow markings seen on UK roads.

Despite common misconceptions about speed camera warnings, it is not a legal requirement for the police nor local authorities to warn motorists about any cameras up ahead.

Although the majority of static and mobile speed cameras do come with a sign telling drivers to keep their speed down else get caught - advanced warnings are more of a deterrent than anything else.

The idea behind unmarked speed camera vans is to encourage consistently safe driving rather than the yo-yo effect that can sometimes occur when drivers slow down for marked vans.

Although the scheme has currently only been introduced in Northamptonshire, other police forces could soon roll out these covert camera vans across other regions across the country.

It comes after a drop in driver safety following the pandemic, as research reveals that one in four fatal collisions on UK roads occurs because of speeding.

Shockingly, this means that over 2,500 people are seriously injured or harmed each year, due to inappropriate speeding.

Speed cameras have long proved their effectiveness in deterring motorists from speeding and thus reducing the number of fatalities and injuries.

Mobile camera sites were seen to reduce speeding drivers by 18 per cent and stopped 70 per cent of excessively fast vehicles at fixed camera locations.

As other police forces could soon be rolling out undercover speed camera vans, experts at Road Angel hope this will further encourage drivers to be mindful of their speed and the danger it poses to themselves and all other road users.

Without a pre-warning a speed camera is up ahead, motorists should think twice before unnecessarily and illegally speeding along all different road types wherever, and whenever, they travel.

It is hoped that if anything, drivers will rethink their speed instead of risking getting caught by one of the undercover mobile speed camera vans.

Anyone caught speeding by a camera will receive a Notice of Intended Prosecution within a fortnight and a section 172 notice - this means the driver has 28 days to report who was behind the wheel, and could be faced with a £100 fine and three points on their licence.

Gary Digva, founder of Road Angel said: “Introducing these undercover mobile speed camera vans is a positive step forward in reducing the amount of speeding drivers on UK roads.

“Motorists should be aware that other police forces across the country too could be rolling out these covert camera vans and should watch their speed wherever they travel.

“The safest way to drive is to assume that every van you see on the road is carrying a speed camera - then you’ll never break the limit, avoid fines and stay safe.

“For motorists that need that extra bit of help keeping within the limit there is technology available that provides drivers with key speed information and safety alerts.

“Although there is certainly still a long way to go to stop speeding vehicles and the number of fatalities and injuries it causes, I hope that deploying these vans will mean motorists will think twice before putting their foot down.

