Uninsured Wigan motorist banned from the roads for drink-driving
A motorist who got behind the wheel while he was almost double the drink-drive limit has received an 18-month ban.
By Gaynor Clarke
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 4:55 am
Derrick Mhlaba, 43, of Car Bank Street, Atherton, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on June 23 while he had 67mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit for driving is 35mcg.
He also admitted driving without insurance on the same day.
Wigan justices handed down an 18-month disqualification and ordered him to pay a £120 fine, £85 prosecution costs and £48 victim surcharge.