Uninsured Wigan motorist crashed into car and drove off, court told

A 51-year-old Wigan motorist has admitted being involved in a hit-and-run crash.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Matthew Ostick, of Woodhouse Lane, Springfield, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Citroen C3 on September 30 when it crashed into the back of a Renault Clio, damaging its bumper before driving off.

He admitted driving off without reporting it and also to not being insured at the time.

The case was adjourned for sentencing.