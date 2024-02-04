Uninsured Wigan motorist crashed into car and drove off, court told
A 51-year-old Wigan motorist has admitted being involved in a hit-and-run crash.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Matthew Ostick, of Woodhouse Lane, Springfield, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Citroen C3 on September 30 when it crashed into the back of a Renault Clio, damaging its bumper before driving off.
He admitted driving off without reporting it and also to not being insured at the time.
The case was adjourned for sentencing.