Unpaid work and suspended prison term for Wigan woman who launched assault
A Wigan woman found guilty of assault has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Nicola Roberts, 37, of Lancaster Road, Hindley, had denied assaulting a woman by beating her on March 4 last year, but was found guilty after a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.
She pleaded guilty to failing to attend court while on bail on July 4 and on March 12.
She was sentenced to a total of 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.