Unpaid work and suspended prison term for Wigan woman who launched assault

A Wigan woman found guilty of assault has been given a suspended prison sentence.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT
Nicola Roberts, 37, of Lancaster Road, Hindley, had denied assaulting a woman by beating her on March 4 last year, but was found guilty after a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.

She pleaded guilty to failing to attend court while on bail on July 4 and on March 12.

She was sentenced to a total of 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

Magistrates also told her to complete 150 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months and pay £200 compensation.