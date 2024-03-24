Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nicola Roberts, 37, of Lancaster Road, Hindley, had denied assaulting a woman by beating her on March 4 last year, but was found guilty after a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.

She pleaded guilty to failing to attend court while on bail on July 4 and on March 12.

She was sentenced to a total of 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.