Unpaid work for garage burglar

Nicholas Taylor, 41, of Devonshire Road, Atherton, stood before Wigan justices to admit burgling an outbuilding on Norfolk Road, Atherton, on April 15. He must complete 25 days of rehab activities and 40 hours’ unpaid work. He also has £180 to pay to victim services and the court.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.