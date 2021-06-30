Unpaid work for garage burglar
An intruder who broke into a house’s garage to steal tools and parts has been given a community order.
Nicholas Taylor, 41, of Devonshire Road, Atherton, stood before Wigan justices to admit burgling an outbuilding on Norfolk Road, Atherton, on April 15. He must complete 25 days of rehab activities and 40 hours’ unpaid work. He also has £180 to pay to victim services and the court.
